Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How 90pc of world's carbon emissions could be eliminated by 2035: report

5 minutes to read
The report said the greatest barrier to fighting climate change was society's "mindset". Photo / Jason Oxenham

The report said the greatest barrier to fighting climate change was society's "mindset". Photo / Jason Oxenham

By:

Herald business writer

Most of the world's carbon emission reductions in the next 15 years can be achieved by ending vertically-integrated energy monopolies and removing livestock farming subsidies and protections, and regulatory hurdles for electric and self-drive vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.