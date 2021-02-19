Man, 41, who allegedly assaulted Auckland police officer in filmed attack loses name suppression

Billy Fepulea'i at the Auckland District Court is facing a raft of charges including assaulting a police officer. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A 41-year-old man charged with the assault of a police officer that was filmed by bystanders and shared on social media has lost name suppression.

Billy Fepulea'i appeared in Auckland District Court today after being arrested after an incident on January 28 on Tāmaki Drive near Mission Bay, Auckland, which left a police officer injured.

Fepulea'i is charged with assault of police, resisting police, possession for supply of methamphetamine, injuring with intent to injure, escaping police custody, possession of utensils for consuming methamphetamine, theft under $500 and procuring methamphetamine.

Some of these charges relate to past incidents.

Fepulea'i was arrested on January 28 after police received reports of a man allegedly assaulting a woman in a vehicle on Quay St just after 9am that day, Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said at the time.

It was established by police that the registered owner of the vehicle had numerous warrants for his arrest on serious matters, police said in a statement.

The man is alleged to have driven off and his vehicle was eventually found on Kitemoana St in Ōrakei.

An altercation then occurred, with footage being shared on social media.

The man being arrested was eventually Tasered by arriving police.

The officer, who suffered a facial injury and grazes, was taken to Auckland Hospital for observation.

This afternoon, Auckland District Court Judge Josephine Bouchier set Fepulea'i's bail hearing for March 12.

This was Fepulea'i's second appearance in court.

A case review was set for May 11 which would deal with all of Fepulea'i's past charges together.

Malthus said NZ Police had been providing support to the assaulted officer.