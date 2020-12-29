Major crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge: Several vehicles collide

Motorists heading northbound over Auckland's Harbour Bridge have been warned to expect major delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A multi-vehicle crash looks set to close multiple lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge heading northbound.

A police spokeswoman says lanes three and four could be closed as emergency services work to clear lanes.

They were called to the crash shortly before 6.40pm and she was not aware of any injuries to motorists.

Due to a crash the right northbound lane is #BLOCKED. There is two lanes still OPEN northbound, but please expect MAJOR DELAYS in the area as queues are building quickly towards the CBD. ^IF pic.twitter.com/kdMzZ53NLY — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 29, 2020

NZTA has confirmed two lanes are still open northbound and warned motorists to expect "major delays" in the area.

A motorist passing the scene southbound said she saw around half a dozen cars "nose-to-tail" at the top of the bridge at around 6.35pm.

She said a number of people were out of their cars and "milling around" on the bridge and at least four of the cars were "banged up".

Traffic was building behind the crashed cars, she said, as there was no way for them to pass.

St John confirmed had also been called to the scene.