Major Canterbury events forging ahead this summer

Past World Buskers Festival North Hagley Park Crowd watching Mr Fish. Photo / Geoff Sloan

Covid-19 does not appear to have put a damper on a series of concerts and events in Canterbury this summer.

The highlights include Six60 returning to the garden city as part of their national tour and Anika Moa performing Christmas carols at the Christchurch town hall.

Electric Avenue is expected to bring in a huge crowd again this time around and the Great Kiwi Beer Festival is still forging ahead.

The major events and where you can get tickets:

Christmas Carols with Anika Moa - The Hits presents an evening of Christmas Carols with Anika Moa (featuring some very special guests) and the New Zealand Army Band. Sunday, December 20 from 6pm at the Christchurch Town Hall. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $15 for children 14 years and under.

Six60 with special guests - this is set to be another groundbreaking tour for the multi-platinum selling band. Saturday, February 6 from 5pm at Hagley Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.. Prices begin at $122.40 for adults.

South Island Wine and Food Festival - New Zealand's premier celebration of the quality and diversity of wines and food produced on the mainland. Saturday, December 5 at North Hagley Park, Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.. General admission tickets cost $54.90.

Bread and Circus World Buskers Festival - the 2021 festival will feature the best hand-picked local artistic talent, celebrating the rich, dynamic and diverse creative culture that thrives across the country. January 15-31 across central Christchurch. Tickets are yet to go on sale but more information can be found here.

Great Kiwi Beer Festival - considered to be the premier celebration of the stories and faces behind New Zealand's booming craft beer industry. Saturday, Janurary 30 from 11am at North Hagley Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Nostalgia Festival - Nostalgia unites the community through the magic of music, showcasing a curated selection of feel-good New Zealand and international artists. Saturday, Feburary 13 from 12.30pm at Ferrymead Heritage Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.. Prices start at $44.90 for adults, $29 for youth aged 13-17 and $19 for children aged 5-12.

Electric Avenue Music Festival - Saturday, Feburary 27 at North Hagley Park from 11am. 12-hours of non-stop music across four unique stage zones, carnival rides and interactive experiences. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.. Tickets cost $169.90.

Bay Dreams Festival - January 5 from 11am in Nelson. This year's line up ncludes a few of the biggest international DNB & hip hop artists. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.. Tickets start from $189 for general admission as well as $99 for two day camping.

The Edge NYE20 - December 31 from 6.30pm at North Hagley Park. A free event with live bands which includes the Black Seeds, food stalls and a fireworks display. No tickets needed. More information can be found here.

Another event for Cantabrians not wanting to travel too far from home to celebrate New Years' Eve is the Rhythm and Alps festival in Wanaka.

The festival runs from December 29-31 in Wanaka. Highlights include Fet Freddy's Drop, Wax Mustang and Six60.

Tickets for multiple days have sold out but are still available for December 30. They can be found here.. Tickets cost $169.