Main Wellington road reopens after slip

Traffic was building earlier. Photo / NZTA

The northbound section of State Highway 1 near Hataitai has reopened following a slip this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted on Twitter earlier that the road was closed between SH1 and the Wellington Rd intersection - a busy stretch of road that leads to the Mt Victoria Tunnel.

Due to a slip, the northbound road is now CLOSED between SH1 and Wellington Rd Intersection. Please note the southbound remains open. Please detour via Newtown and allow extra time in your journey. ^FP pic.twitter.com/K89CfDrPez — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) July 27, 2022

"Please detour through Newtown and leave extra time for your journey".

A police spokesperson said then that the large slip near the Ruahine St/Wellington Rd intersection was "severely affecting traffic flow".