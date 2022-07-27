Main Wellington road reopens after slip

The northbound section of State Highway 1 near Hataitai has reopened following a slip this afternoon.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency posted on Twitter earlier that the road was closed between SH1 and the Wellington Rd intersection - a busy stretch of road that leads to the Mt Victoria Tunnel.
"Please detour through Newtown and leave extra time for your journey".
A police spokesperson said then that the large slip near the Ruahine St/Wellington Rd intersection was "severely affecting traffic flow".