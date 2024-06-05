Magnitude 5.1 earthquake near Rotorua rattles North Islanders awake

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken some in the North Island early this morning, with thousands of people reporting feeling the tremor.
The quake struck at 2.19am, 10 km west of Rotorua at a depth of 168km, according to Geonet.
Although it produced only weak shaking, people from Nelson to Tauranga reported feeling the quake, with most felt reports stretching from Wellington through to Hastings.
The majority of people said the shaking was light or weak.
Geonet said there had been more than 2200 felt reports.