New ZealandUpdated

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near Haast, West Coast

Nearly 400 reports submitted to Geonet within an hour of the jolt. Photo / Geonet

NZ Herald

A "light" earthquake struck near Haast, on the West Coast of the South Island, this evening.

The 4.9 magnitude quake was only 9km deep and had its epicentre 45 km southwest of the Haast township.

It struck at 8:07pm.

It was first reported as a 4.6 magnitude quake but shortly after revised to 4.9.

Nearly 400 people reported to Geonet that they felt the quake, as far north as Greymouth and as far east as Alexandra and Roxburgh.

Locals in Wānaka and Cromwell also reported feeling a "short and sharp" jolt.