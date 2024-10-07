GeoNet reported light shaking in Cook Strait at 2.23pm today and confirmed it was an aftershock from yesterday’s magnitude 5.7 earthquake.
A M3.8 earthquake with light shaking has occurred in the Cook Strait (7 Oct) at 2.23pm. It was 30 km depth and felt mostly in Wellington and the lower North Island. This event is an aftershock from yesterday morning’s M5.7 earthquake. We have received over 3,000 felt reports. pic.twitter.com/Cq1tgWUQU6
It was felt mostly in Wellington and the lower North Island, GeoNet said.
Several buildings in the city have been checked after yesterday’s larger earthquake, which was the strongest recorded in New Zealand since a magnitude 5.7 on September 20, 2023, near Geraldine in Canterbury.
It had a shallow depth of 16km and was considered a strong quake by GNS Science.
The GeoNet website showed more than 2000 people across the central and lower North Island reported feeling the shake about 11.20pm.
There were eight aftershocks between 12.05am and 4.05am, the strongest being a magnitude 3.3 quake just before 3am.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.