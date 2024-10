On Sunday a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central New Zealand. A person in the Wellington suburb of Ōwhiro Bay said it was “a mean jolt, like a truck hitting the house”.

Further from the epicentre, in Whanganui, another listener experienced “fine trembling as lead in, then rocking with window sash weights noisy in old two-storey wooden home”.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office regional manager Jeremy Holmes called it a “significant shake for the capital” but with no significant impacts.

A large Wellington apartment building was evacuated on Sunday evening and the area cordoned off because of concerns about structural damage following an earthquake.

Just after midnight, the spokesperson said the building had been assessed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand as safe to re-enter. The 16-storey building has 123 apartments, as well as retail and commercial offices on the lower four floors.

- RNZ