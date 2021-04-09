Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Lower speed limits loom for Tauranga commuter routes, but driver frustration a safety concern

5 minutes to read
Greg Murphy discusses changing people's attitudes about driving.

Greg Murphy discusses changing people's attitudes about driving.

Kiri Gillespie
By:

Multimedia journalist

The speed limits on some of Tauranga's busiest commuter roads are set to drop.

But transport authorities are concerned some of the proposed slow-downs might prompt frustration and poor driving behaviour.

Tauranga City Council's commission

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.