A second person has died from their injuries following a crash between a car and a petrol tanker west of the Kaimai Summit on Thursday afternoon.

It brings the holiday road toll to 12 dead.

Police confirmed the victim died in the hospital overnight from their injuries sustained following the crash on State Highway 29, Kaimai.

“This is the second fatality following this crash and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

One person initially died after the crash, another was flown to Waikato Hospital in critical condition and a third person had moderate injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital by St John ambulance staff.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the two-vehicle incident at 12.16pm on Thursday and a rescue helicopter, two ambulances, a rapid response unit and a manager attended the scene.

SH29 over the Kaimai Range was closed following a serious crash involving a truck and a car. Image / Google Maps

The age and gender of these patients was a matter for the police to disclose, the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) told the Bay of Plenty Times on Thursday that two lanes were blocked going up the hill and traffic was being diverted from the crash scene.

“We’ve got a pretty strong [Fenz] presence here,” said the Fenz north shift manager.

“I can tell you that it was a car vs truck.”

Fenz shift manager Mau Barbara said fire crews from Tauranga, Greerton, Tīrau and Putāruru stations had attended the crash involving a car and an empty petrol tanker.



