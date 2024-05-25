It’s the second time this year Powerball has reached $30 million. Photo / Michael Bradley

It’s the second time this year Powerball has reached $30 million. Photo / Michael Bradley

Lotto is expecting a busy afternoon in retail stores and online as people rush to be in to win tonight’s $30 million jackpot.

It’s the second time this year Powerball has reached $30 million. Last month, a single ticket sold in the lower North Island town of Carterton took home the same jackpot – the largest amount so far in 2024.

It was later revealed the winning ticket was bought by a family syndicate in Wellington, who were occasional players and only bought a ticket when the jackpot was over $20m.

If tonight’s jackpot is won by a single ticket, it will be the seventh-largest prize ever won.

Lotto head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said ticket sales always increased as the jackpot climbed.

“People who don’t normally buy a ticket decide they want to be in to win the big one,” Fullarton said.

“We’re certainly expecting a busy afternoon in retail stores and on MyLotto, so if people want to buy a ticket for tonight’s big draw, our advice is for them to get it early and avoid the rush later on.”

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won, if they have purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes over $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draw on TVNZ 1 at about 8.30pm on draw nights, which are Wednesday and Saturday.

They can be found through the MyLotto app and online at www.mylotto.co.nz or at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket-holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

If the jackpot is not claimed tonight, the jackpot rolls over each draw until it is won.

The longest Powerball jackpot run in Lotto NZ history before it was struck was 24 consecutive draws.

If more than one person wins Powerball, the jackpot is shared equally between the winning tickets.