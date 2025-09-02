The changes are being introduced as Lotto NZ says it is “setting the wheels in motion for a major technology upgrade”.

In terms of the spending limit changes, Lotto NZ said it was “committed to making sure our players have a range of tools to keep their play safe and fun”.

Lotto NZ is encouraging people to think how much they can afford in their budget when considering their new spending limit. Photo / Michael Bradley

When punters log into the new system when it goes live, they can set up their new seven-day spending limit of $150 or less.

“We encourage you to consider how much you have in your budget to play Lotto NZ games to help you set this,“ Lotto said.

“A spend limit is a tool to help you set a budget before you play.”

Currently, the maximum online weekly spend covers a fixed period; meaning a maximum of $150 would be available for punters after a seven-day period has ended.

The changes will see the rolling limit look back at what punters had spent every day in the past seven days.

Out of the $150 limit, whatever money a player spent on a certain day would be missing from their available funds to purchase more tickets for a further seven days.

“For example, if today was Wednesday and you spent $40, this would be removed from your available spend for the next seven days. Then on the following Wednesday, the $40 would be available again,” Lotto NZ said.

The Lotto website will provide detailed day-by-day spend information – and the size of available funds – to subscribers.

The changes come as Lotto NZ is also looking at changes to its “flagship” game, Powerball.

Lotto NZ hopes to introduce changes to the Powerball matrix in 2027. Photo / NZME

The Herald revealed in June that gaming bosses were keen to increase the number of balls in the Powerball draw – and are already seeking permission from the Government for what has been described as a “matrix” change for the game.

The change would make winning Powerball harder – but on the flipside, it would ensure there were more regular top-dollar jackpots.

Documents showed officials considering any changes to Lotto Powerball were also investigating ways to ensure the risk of “potential gambling harm” was minimised.

Research from the Problem Gambling Foundation (PGF) shows around 12% of clients who received gambling harm treatment services said Lotto was their “primary mode of gambling harm”.

That compared with 50% who listed playing pokies and 9% who were impacted by their gambling with the TAB.

The PGF said big jackpots can “drive people to spend more money than they can afford to in the hope of winning big”.

It urged prospective players to know the odds of winning as that helped “to keep things in perspective”.

As well as the new spending limit, Lotto NZ bosses confirmed today that “we’re saying goodbye to some games”.

They added there would be the introduction of 13 new online Instant Kiwi games that offered top prizes ranging from $100,000 to $20,000.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.