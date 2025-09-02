“Major” technology changes will see some punters buying online tickets for Lotto New Zealand’s raft of games – including multi-million Powerball draws – having reduced weekly spending limits.
Lotto NZ has announced a myriad of changes that will impact on how those who play via online ticket purchases.
That includessome games being scrapped, the introduction of 13 new online Instant Kiwi offerings and changes to how much online players can spend making online purchases.
The latter changes – which come into force on September 29 - will see a “7-day rolling limit” of $150 spend on tickets for all of Lotto NZ’s games; including Lotto, Powerball, Keno, Strike!, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi.
Previously, online punters could spend a maximum $150 – including a top spend of $50 on Instant Kiwi tickets - across a week.
“We encourage you to consider how much you have in your budget to play Lotto NZ games to help you set this,“ Lotto said.
“A spend limit is a tool to help you set a budget before you play.”
Currently, the maximum online weekly spend covers a fixed period; meaning a maximum of $150 would be available for punters after a seven-day period has ended.
The changes will see the rolling limit look back at what punters had spent every day in the past seven days.
Out of the $150 limit, whatever money a player spent on a certain day would be missing from their available funds to purchase more tickets for a further seven days.
“For example, if today was Wednesday and you spent $40, this would be removed from your available spend for the next seven days. Then on the following Wednesday, the $40 would be available again,” Lotto NZ said.
The Lotto website will provide detailed day-by-day spend information – and the size of available funds – to subscribers.
The Herald revealed in June that gaming bosses were keen to increase the number of balls in the Powerball draw – and are already seeking permission from the Government for what has been described as a “matrix” change for the game.
The change would make winning Powerball harder – but on the flipside, it would ensure there were more regular top-dollar jackpots.