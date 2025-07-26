TheLotter website says “The distance between Russia and New Zealand is roughly 10,000 kilometres. So how did one of TheLotter’s veteran players from Russia win a fantastic prize of NZ$226,101 when he played New Zealand Powerball? By playing it globally, of course!"

Lotto NZ is aware of the development, saying TheLotter is one of many corporate syndicates that either “resell physical tickets bought locally in countries, or offer their own variations of national lotteries, or some combination”.

NZPowerLuck offers identical game play, draw results and prizes as Lotto Powerball’s Wednesday and Saturday night draws.

The online gambling industry accounts for 16% of Malta’s GDP and employs more than 24,000 of the country’s 552,747 population.

TheLotter is geoblocked, meaning those using a New Zealand IP address can’t access its games.

A spokesman for TheLotter said its NZPowerLuck game received consistent interest from its customers “particularly during large jackpot periods”.

TheLotter offers tickets for more than 45 official lotteries from around the world, and its own derivatives of national or regional lotteries.

Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Will Hine said Lotto NZ was “aware” of TheLotter, and Kiwi Lotto bosses have previously raised the issue of the syndicates with the Department of Internal Affairs.

The global online gambling market – including online casino, lottery and sports and racing markets - is estimated to be worth $97 billion, with a study by market research company FNF Research predicting it will grow to $306b by 2030.

The Herald reported yesterday how Lotto NZ had blocked a global gambling group from buying tickets for big-dollar Lotto Powerball draws.

Lotto NZ terms and conditions forbid ticket sales to people outside New Zealand, and tickets on-sold internationally become ineligible for prizes.

But that hasn’t stopped a “commercial syndicate” trying to evade the rules and buy Powerball tickets anyway.

Hine said overseas sites “on-sell lottery tickets from a range of jurisdictions” and offer copycat versions of national lotteries - or both.

