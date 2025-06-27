How does it work now?

To win Lotto Powerball, players currently have to get all six first division numbers - and the Powerball.

There are 10 balls in the Powerball draw, numbered one to 10. When Lotto Powerball was created in 2001 there were eight numbers in the draw.

That increased to 10 in 2007.

Why the proposed change?

Lotto NZ says ticket sales are the highest they’ve ever been - meaning Powerball is being struck more regularly.

More regular wins means fewer of the more exciting mega-jackpots - like the $50m draws that attract “exponential” ticket sales.

Lotto NZ’s 2024-25 Statement of Performance Expectations flagged a 28% growth in ticket sales over five years.

Lotto NZ chief innovation and product officer Ben Coney told the Herald their five-year strategy to 2029 includes “changing the odds by adding more balls to the Powerball machine” and evolving the game.

The change will require government approval.

“The details of exactly what we will change and what it would mean for customers...is subject to regulatory consultation and ministerial approval” he said.

“We continue to...talk to our government stakeholders about the potential shape of any change.”

What’s the up-side?

Coney described Powerball as Lotto NZ’s “flagship game” and said game bosses want to ensure it remains appealing.

A Lotto NZ business document says the plus-side for players will mean bigger jackpots.

What’s the down-side?

Lotto Powerball players currently have a 1 in 38 million chance of winning big.

Adding two numbers would see the odds drop to 1 in 46m, and increasing the size of the Powerball draw to 15 numbers in total would see the odds dwindle to 1 in 57.5m.

Global lotto trends

Lotto-type games globally are continually changing and evolving.

Common changes include increasing prize pools, matrix changes via extra balls, more frequent draws, and price changes.

Mega Millions – played in 45 states in America – recently removed one ‘Mega Ball’ but increased its prices.

There, the odds of winning are 1 in 209.4m and the game’s record payout was $2.6 billion.

A matrix change to Australia’s Powerball in 2018 meant players had to get seven balls to win, up from a previous six.

“It’s important that lottery games continue to evolve so that games remain compelling to players, prize value is not eroded through inflation, and the odds of winning move in line with population growth,” Coney said.

The risks

Research from the Problem Gambling Foundation (PGF) shows around 12% of clients who received gambling harm treatment services said Lotto was their “primary mode of gambling harm”.

That compared to 50% who listed playing pokies, and 9% who were impacted by their gambling with the TAB.

The PGF says big jackpots can “drive people to spend more money than they can afford to in the hope of winning big”.

It urges prospective players to know the odds of winning as that helped “to keep things in perspective”.

Lotto games – headed by Powerball – account for about 84% of Lotto NZ’s annual revenue, a figure that totalled $1.22b in 2024 and is budgeted to grow to $1.8b by 2029.

