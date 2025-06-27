Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball: The ‘matrix’ change that will make winning millions of times tougher

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Lotto bosses are seeking government permission to add extra balls to the Lotto Powerball draw, a move that will decrease the odds of winning. New Zealand Herald composite photo

Lotto bosses are seeking government permission to add extra balls to the Lotto Powerball draw, a move that will decrease the odds of winning. New Zealand Herald composite photo

Winning Lotto Powerball could be about to get several million times harder.

The Herald can reveal Lotto NZ bosses are keen to increase the number of balls in the Powerball draw - and are already seeking permission from the Government for what has been described as a “matrix” change for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand