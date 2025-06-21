Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto Powerball winners: Invercargill SuperValue owner thrilled to have sold $15m ticket

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

The supermarket owner who sold one of last night’s $15 million Lotto Powerball ticket tells the Herald he is “so thrilled” and is planning a small celebration with his staff.

Last night’s $30m Powerball draw was won by two tickets, one bought by a MyLotto player in Wellington and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand