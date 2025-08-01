Game on: Lotto seeks Powerball rule change by 2027 - will Govt play ball?

The change will require Government approval under the Gambling Act.
It’s unclear whether the Government will give it: consultation is underway, involving both the Department of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Health.
“Lotto NZ is continuing to discuss the proposed changes with the Ministry of Health from a harm prevention perspective, and the Department of Internal Affairs which regulates gambling,” Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden told the Herald.
“It’s important that lottery games continue to evolve so that games remain compelling to players, prize value is not eroded through inflation, and the odds of winning move in line with population growth,” Lotto NZ chief innovation and product officer Ben Coney told the Herald.
“Our enduring interest is in having a Powerball game that is appealing to our customers, generates consistent profit for distribution to the community and allows for responsible growth over time.”
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.
