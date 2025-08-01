Game on: Lotto seeks Powerball rule change by 2027 - will Govt play ball?

“I will be presented with the proposed changes for approval later this year.”

The current odds of winning Lotto Powerball are 1 in 38m.

Should Lotto add one extra Powerball number, the odds would decrease to 1 in 42.2m.

Every extra ball added would lower the odds. Lotto NZ wouldn’t be drawn on how many extra balls it wants to add to the draw.

Lotto NZ‘s new Statement of Performance Expectations for 2026 says game bosses aim to make the change at the start of the 2027 financial year - delayed from their original date of January 2026.

Under the heading “Performance Drivers” it said updating Powerball would be a key focus for the next year.

“Powerball has not changed since 2017, despite population growth, player behaviour changes and the erosion of prize value in real terms,” the document read.

Lotto players are expected to play for more regular top-dollar Powerball jackpots should a matrix change come into force in 2027. Photo / Ben Fraser

“We are therefore reviewing how this game is structured to ensure it will continue to drive sales, engage customers and support our strategy of responsible and stable growth.

“A ‘matrix change’ would increase the number of Powerballs in the draw, increasing the likelihood of higher average jackpots.”

Lotto NZ's proposed Powerball change needs sign off from its Government stakeholders. Photo / Michael Bradley

Lotto NZ told the Herald ticket sales are the highest they’ve ever been - meaning Powerball is being struck more regularly.

More regular wins means fewer of the more exciting mega-jackpots - like the $50m draws that attract “exponential” ticket sales.

What will the proposed change mean?

To win Lotto Powerball, players currently have to get all six first division numbers - and the Powerball.

There are 10 balls in the Powerball draw, numbered one to 10.

Adding two balls would see the odds drop to 1 in 46m, while increasing the size of the Powerball draw to 15 balls would see the odds dwindle to 1 in 57.5m.

Current soaring sales are seeing Powerball being struck more regularly, which has reduced the frequency of high-stakes mega draws.

The matrix change would decrease the number of wins, increasing the frequency of $50 million draws, lotto said.

“It’s important that lottery games continue to evolve so that games remain compelling to players, prize value is not eroded through inflation, and the odds of winning move in line with population growth,” Lotto NZ chief innovation and product officer Ben Coney told the Herald.

“Our enduring interest is in having a Powerball game that is appealing to our customers, generates consistent profit for distribution to the community and allows for responsible growth over time.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

