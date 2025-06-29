“The details of exactly what we will change and what it would mean for customers... is subject to regulatory consultation and ministerial approval,” he said.

NZ Herald senior reporter Neil Reid told The Front Page the last time there was a change to Powerball was in 2007.

“So, currently it’s one in 38 million with six first division numbers in the Powerball. Adding two numbers would see the odds drop to one in 46m, and increasing the size of the Powerball draw to 15 numbers in total would see the odds dwindle to one in 57.5m,” he said.

Australia changed its Powerball matrix in 2018, and America’s Mega Millions, which has a record payout of $2.5 billion, recently changed its ticket prices.

“I think in New Zealand there’s the added competition of sports betting and more horse betting options. Lotto NZ is very keen to make sure that they don’t reduce the financial returns to the community via the Lotteries Trust,” Reid said.

Powerball is Lotto NZ’s flagship game and a key driver of Lotto NZ revenue, which underpins our returns to the community through the Lottery Grants Board. In the year to June 30 2024, these returns totalled $434 million.

The Problem Gambling Foundation, Reid said, has made no secret in the past about people being hooked on Lotto.

“Their research shows that about 12% of their clientele who’ve received gambling harm treatment services, their primary mode of gambling was Lotto. Just for context, that compares with 50% who listed playing pokies and 9% who said they’re impacted by gambling on sports or horse racing with the TAB,” he said.

Coney said the idea’s about evolving the game so that it can remain “compelling to players, that prize value is not eroded through inflation, and the odds of winning move in line with population growth”.

“Our enduring interest is in having a Powerball game that is appealing to our customers, generates consistent profit for distribution to the community, and allows for responsible growth over time,” he said.

Top 5 Lotto wins of all time:

$44.06 million – Auckland, 2016

$42.02 million – Waikato, 2021

$37.12 million – Wellington, 2023

$33.05 million – Christchurch, 2023

$33.01 million – Auckland, 2013

