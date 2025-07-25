Lotto wars: Global gambling syndicate blocked from buying Powerball tickets

He said overseas sites “on-sell lottery tickets from a range of jurisdictions” and offer copycat versions of national lotteries.

“It’s generally difficult to detect the acquisition of physical tickets from Lotto NZ for resale internationally because the initial purchases can be made anonymously in store” Hine said.

Lotto NZ would not be drawn on how it detected the attempted ticket purchases by the gambling syndicate, or how it then blocked the sales.

Purchasing tickets here and reselling them on overseas websites, is “in contravention of our rules” he said.

“They may be sold without responsible gambling controls in place, marketed using dated and inaccurate information, and could cause confusion for purchasers through the misuse of Lotto NZ’s brand imagery and intellectual property.”

The global online gambling market – including online casino, lottery and sports and racing markets - is estimated at $97 billion, with a study by market research company FNF Research predicting it will grow to $306b by 2030.

This comes as Lotto NZ considers a facelift for Powerball, considered its flagship game.

The Herald revealed last month that Lotto NZ bosses are keen to increase the number of balls in the Powerball draw.

Lotto NZ chief innovation and product officer Ben Coney told the Herald the five-year strategy to 2029 includes “changing the odds by adding more balls to the Powerball machine” and evolving the game.

The change will require government approval and Lotto NZ is already seeking permission for what has been described as a “matrix change” for the game.

The current odds of winning Lotto Powerball are 1 in 38m.

Should Lotto add one extra Powerball number, the odds would decrease to 1 in 42.2m.

Lotto NZ says ticket sales are the highest they’ve ever been - meaning Powerball is being struck more regularly.

More regular wins means fewer of the more exciting mega-jackpots - like the $50m draws that attract “exponential” ticket sales.

“The details of exactly what we will change and what it would mean for customers...is subject to regulatory consultation and ministerial approval” Coney said.

“We continue to...talk to our government stakeholders about the potential shape of any change.”

