Cheer amidst the despair: How $10.3m Lotto win bought joy to cyclone-ravaged Wairoa

Cyclone Gabrielle-hit Wairoa had something to celebrate this week – with the northern Hawke’s Bay town home to New Zealand’s latest multi-millionaire. Neil Reid talked to locals about the win, and the long recovery from the deadly storm

Good things came in three for Wairoa last weekend.

First came fine weather; something so needed by the hundreds of residents of the town still involved in the clean-up of their properties which were hammered by the severe flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

The fine spell also came on the first weekend of spring and with it, the promise of a respite in the months to come from the weather battering Wairoa has received in 2023; with the cyclone and a succession of following storms compounding the financial struggles many of resident’s already faced in day-to-day life.

Then last Saturday, shortly after 8pm one local became an instant multi-millionaire thanks to seven very lucky balls during the $10.3 million Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Lotto outlet at the sole supermarket that services the town of 8680 residents.

And when the Herald visited four days after the life-changing draw, the smile was firmly on the face of New World Wairoa owner and operator Jack Beaton who stressed how important uplifting news was for locals after a “pretty tough” year.

The extent of widespread flooding after the Wairoa River burst its banks during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Wairoa District Council's Emergency Controller

“The flooding took away things from some people who didn’t have very much. It took away what little they did have,” Beaton said.

“And compounded with that, the economic conditions of New Zealand at the moment, don’t make life any easier.

“So, even to have sunshine over the last few weeks has just been such a sign of relief for the town. Sunshine is a reason to celebrate itself.

“Then to have the Lotto win was just an awesome thing.”

New World Wairoa owner operator Jack Beaton in front of the terminal which printed the $10.3 million Lotto Powerball-winning ticket. Photo / Neil Reid

You don’t have to travel too far in Wairoa to see the everyday reminders of the damage Cyclone Gabrielle inflicted on both the town and the wider district.

The route up SH2 from Napier used to take 90 minutes.

Now, after a succession of slips caused an estimated $20m damage to the roading network, it can take up to two and a half hours. The state highway is repeatedly down to just one lane, with the flow of motorists controlled by traffic lights.

Once in town, a drive over the Wairoa River bridge to the suburb of North Clyde highlights just how tough some are doing almost seven months on from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said 130 homes in the town were still uninhabitable, with many in North Clyde.

Silt residue remains along the banks of the Wairoa River in the town centre almost seven months on from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

Despite the damage suffered to one house, including having floorboards removed, one man told the Herald he was still living there as he had no other option. Overnight temperatures in winter had been so cold that some mornings when he woke up to cook eggs on a small gas cooker, the oil he was to use had iced over.

Piles of debris ripped from houses are still on the side of roads, or on empty sections, in North Clyde.

Portacabins have been moved onto some sections, providing temporary accommodation for those forced out of their homes. Another local spoken to has also got younger relatives staying in a tent on their property.

Two of North Clyde’s most well-known businesses remain closed since the cyclone.

A cabin erected on a property in North Clyde, Wairoa, which was badly damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

Storm waters from the overflowing Wairoa River swept through Ponderosa Takeaways; a store regarded as the destination of some of the best fish and chips in Hawke’s Bay.

About 100m back towards the riverbank, the bars in the historic Ferry Hotel – one of the town’s oldest buildings – remain closed to its loyal customers after it was flooded.

The blackboard outside the hotel tongue-in-cheek refers to the premises as “The Silt Bar”.

Like many spoken to by the Herald, Ferry Hotel accommodation manager Mahara Foley said she hoped the winner might be a North Clyde resident.

Foley said she didn’t know who the winner was; joking locals would be on the lookout for anyone they knew who suddenly became the owner of “flash new vehicles”.

A pile of ruined household items as the Cyclone Gabrielle clean-up continues in North Clyde. Photo / Neil Reid

A Wairoa resident for the past four years, she said it had been “devastating” to hear stories from hotel locals who had their existences ripped apart by Cyclone Gabrielle. That included many who were uninsured due to budget constraints.

“I’m hoping that somebody that has lost everything . . . is the winner,” she said.

“After what we’ve all been through, it’ll be just lovely to have somebody [that really needs it]. Congratulations to them.”

The New Zealand Lotteries Commission released a statement on behalf of the winner – who the Herald understands is a solo mother with multiple children – on Wednesday morning, with the Wairoa local saying life had been a “blur” since Saturday night.

Accommodation manager of the flood-damaged Ferry Hotel Mahara Foley says it is heartbreaking that so many Wairoa locals are still struggling post Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

They said 2023 had been a year filled with “challenges”, they were “thankful for this prize and looking forward to the future”.

Some of the winnings would be used to help their whānau.

“I love this place” - but cyclone damage is “heartbreaking”

Wairoa retailer Robbie Gemmell has had a lot of experience helping others.

Gemmell – who has lived in Wairoa all his life – owns Angus Gemmell Ltd; the town’s hardware, camping and bike shop.

Local retailer Robbie Gemmell has proudly lived in Wairoa his whole life and has offered discounts to residents impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

The name Gemmell is an institution in the town’s tight-knit business community.

Gemmell runs the store which carries his late father’s name. His father and three of his uncles used to also own a jeweller, two clothing shops and the hardware shop on Wairoa’s main shopping street.

He described the events of Cyclone Gabrielle as a “major” to the town, adding “half of North Clyde just got wiped out”.

“It’s just sad. It’s heartbreaking,” Gemmell said.

The $10.3 million winner Lotto Powerball ticket was purchased at New World Wairoa. Photo / Neil Reid

“There are still some people struggling that haven’t had insurance [payouts].”

What impressed him though was how many in the community had pulled together to help out those impacted.

Gemmell himself has put human kindness before profits when it comes to customers.

“We have done quite a bit of help through the shop,” he said.

“Just giving people good discounts that I know have been affected personally and helping them out, putting them at the top of the list for windows locks and all that kind of thing.

“I love this place.”

Wairoa is a northern Hawke’s Bay town of a population of 8680. Photo / Neil Reid

After this year’s trauma, the Lotto win was something that had made many locals “happy”, he said.

“Everyone’s running around, happy, and wanting to know who the hell it is,” he said.

“I haven’t heard who won but it’s very good for the Wairoa, very good for the community. Especially if they look after certain people that they know, help them out and stuff.”

One of Gemmell’s loyal customers is the mayor of the Wairoa District, Craig Little.

Now into his fourth term, Little said about 130 Wairoa homes remain uninhabitable almost seven months on from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Wairoa District Council had been helping as much as it could – including via its Mayoral Relief Fund – including giving much-needed payments to insured residents to help get them back on their feet.

“Some people may say, ‘Oh they should have been insured’,” Little said.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little is now into his fourth term in the role. Photo / Neil Reid

“But it’s not as easy as that. They struggle just to live in their house, day to day with food so they can’t afford insurance.

“We’ve been working hard, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”

One of the big issues facing the community was housing.

There was already a housing shortage in Wairoa well before the cyclone. That would worsen due to storm damage.

Little also feared the state of SH2 – including the more than doubling in trip duration south to Napier at times – would also result in lost business productivity.

“A disadvantaged community”

Wairoa Financial Literacy Service manager Ngaio Bell says Wairoa was a “disadvantaged community” well before Cyclone Gabrielle hit so harshly.

And some of the key statistics around financial health don’t lie when comparing Wairoa against other towns and cities.

Te Paea Whakatope (left to right), Ngaio Bell and Marilyn Barbarich from the Wairoa Financial Literacy Service. Photo / Neil Reid

Wairoa has a median income of $21,500 compared to the national figure of $31,800. Less than 30 per cent of combined household earnings topped $70,000.

The average house price in 2022 was $362,000 compared to the national average of $1.009m.

Wairoa also has an unemployment rate of 7.2 per cent; twice the national average.

Set up in the aftermath of 1988′s devastating Cyclone Bola, the Wairoa Financial Literacy Service has been flat-out helping clients since the latest cyclone.

“We have a contract that commenced on July 1 and we’re obligated to meet 848 clients [over 12 months],” Bell said.

“Well, by the 31st of August, we’d already completed in that short time frame, 226. So that’s the volume.”

The scene on one of the streets in mid-February after Cyclone Gabrielle hit Wairoa. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle was a “slow process”.

“We’ve got a vulnerable population, we’ve got high unemployment, low literacy and very low gross income for the average household,” she said.

“We’ve always been a disadvantaged community.”

She estimated the rebuild process could take up to two years.

And for some families who couldn’t afford insurance and had lost everything, she feared they would be unable to “get back to a viable and healthy living situation”.

The Lotto win was a “positive” amidst the hard times for the community.

“And if it’s a family in need, well, that’s even better,” she said. “If it generates warm fuzzies for the town, that’s fantastic.”

The main shopping street in central Wairoa was full of talk over who is the town's latest rich lister. Photo / Neil Reid

Bell said she hoped the lucky local would take heed of the New Zealand Lotteries Commission’s message to all big winners to seek independent and specialist financial advice.

Little – who said it was “pretty hard” to keep a secret in Wairoa – also urged the winner to seek out an independent financial specialist.

After winning so much money he said “you’d make a lot of friends very quickly”.

“I just hope they’re strong and, you know, at the end of the day they have no obligation to anybody,” he said.

Down by the river

As the media reported the words from the anonymous winner on Wednesday morning – and locals along Wairoa’s main street talked about who it could be – North Clyde resident Henare Dury was setting up on his white baiting stand off the banks of the Wairoa River.

Wairoa resident and keen white baiter Henare Dury says he hopes a $10.3 million Lotto Powerball winner in Wairoa gets some sound financial advice. Photo / Neil Reid

His stand – accessible down a steep bank damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, and made out of pallets and wood sourced from the local hardware store – is a peaceful sanctuary away from some of Wairoa’s ongoing issues.

His property was damaged, and some belongings destroyed, in the flooding.

But he says, thankfully, due to his house being raised on its section the damage was nowhere near as bad as that suffered by many other locals.

“Some people are still finding it hard, trying to get things back to normal,” he said as he waited for a hoped-for shoal of whitebait to near his net.

“It’s gonna take a while because we’re a small place and getting and people and materials needed up here is tough.

“People are pulling together . . . but you still get frustration that things are not happening when you think they should be.”

The Lotto win was the best news to come out of the region for a long time, Henare said.

Henare Dury's home in North Clyde was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, but he says many others are worse off than him. Photo / Neil Reid

Echoing the sentiments of many others, he said he was relieved that the ticket was purchased by a local.

“That is pretty awesome,” he said.

He was also happy that the winner said they wanted to help family members.

His one wish now was that they sought sound financial advice to protect their overnight fortune.

“It’s a lot of money and there’s always going to be people [who] want to put their fingers in the pie,” he said.

“So, you have got to be alert and get some good advice, especially if you’re not used to money. It’s a lot of money . . . good luck to them.”

