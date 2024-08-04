Meanwhile, two Auckland players and one Tauranga player will share Lotto’s first division $1 million prize.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

The August 3 winning numbers were 1, 17, 19, 27, 28, 29, the bonus ball was 24, and the Powerball number was 1. Strike was 17, 28, 29, and 27.

Two Strike players from Canterbury won $250,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Waimate and Selwyn.

Meanwhile, a Waikato Lotto player is more than $30,000 richer after Wednesday night’s draw.

The MyLotto online player was one of 22 second division winners and one of two second division Powerball winners.

The Powerball winners, including a MyLotto player from Auckland, won $31,988. The other second division winners each took home $17,979.

Two Hamilton players were second division winners. One bought their ticket at New World Rototuna while the other bought their ticket online via MyLotto.

Last weekend a Waikato MyLotto player was one of 15 second division winners each taking home $27,216.

The $38m jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday will be the second largest total prize of the year, only behind June’s mammoth total of $50m, which was shared between seven players.

Those seven winners on June 8 each took home $7.2m in the must-be-won draw.

While two of them had claimed their share of the first prize by the next day on Sunday, June 9, it took until recently for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.

“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.

“We really want them to do something for themselves though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.

Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5m won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.



