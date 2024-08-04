Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tauranga Lotto player $333K richer, Kawerau punter wins $36K

Sandra Conchie
By
2 mins to read
One Tauranga and two Auckland Lotto players are each $333,333 richer.

One Tauranga and two Auckland Lotto players are each $333,333 richer.


A Lotto player from Tauranga and two from Auckland are each $333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last night.

The winning tickets were sold at Raines Avenue in Auckland and on MyLotto for the Tauranga and the second Auckland punter.

According to Lotto NZ, 18 lucky players including two from the Bay of Plenty have also each won $25,722 in Lotto’s Second division.

This included a MyLotto player from Kawerau who boosted their earnings to $36,836 with a third share of the Powerball Second Division prize.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The other winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Sunny Dairy Superette and Mountain Road Pricecutter in Auckland.

The August 3 winning numbers were 1, 17, 19, 27, 28, 29, the bonus ball was 24, and the Powerball number was 1.

In addition, two Canterbury people who live in Waimate and Selwyn won $250,000 with Strike Four numbers 17, 28, 29, and 27 - their tickets were also bought on MyLotto.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The $33 million Powerball jackpot was not struck on Saturday night and has been rolled over to Wednesday when $38m will be up for grabs.

Anyone who has not checked their Lotto or Powerball tickets is urged to do so in-store, online or through the MyLotto app.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.




Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand