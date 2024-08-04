One Tauranga and two Auckland Lotto players are each $333,333 richer.

A Lotto player from Tauranga and two from Auckland are each $333,333 richer after winning Lotto’s First Division draw last night.

The winning tickets were sold at Raines Avenue in Auckland and on MyLotto for the Tauranga and the second Auckland punter.

According to Lotto NZ, 18 lucky players including two from the Bay of Plenty have also each won $25,722 in Lotto’s Second division.

This included a MyLotto player from Kawerau who boosted their earnings to $36,836 with a third share of the Powerball Second Division prize.