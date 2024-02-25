Two Waikato players won second division prizes.

Two Waikato Lotto players struck it lucky in the weekend draw.

The pair were two of 10 second division prizewinners, each winning $27,947.

One was a Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, while the other bought their ticket at New World Tokoroa.

The other second division winners were from Papakura, Pukekohe, Auckland, Rotorua, Gisborne, Horowhenua, Carterton and Cromwell.

Meanwhile, a Whangārei MyLotto player won $1 million in Lotto first division.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday night.

Last weekend a Matamata Lotto player won $100,000 playing Strike Four.

The winning ticket for the Saturday night draw was sold at New World Matamata.

The Matamata winner wasn’t the only lucky Waikato player last weekend.

A Waikato MyLotto player was one of three to win Powerball second division, picking up $25,925.

Another Waikato MyLotto player and one who bought their ticket at New World Morrinsville were also among 12 second-division Lotto winners, scoring $20,708 each.

