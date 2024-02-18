Melissa Nightingale headed over to the Wainuiomata Woolworths supermarket, which sold the winning $24m Lotto ticket, and asks shoppers how they think the money could be spent. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Matamata Lotto player has won $100,000 playing Strike Four.

The winning ticket for Saturday night’s draw was sold at New World Matamata.

Another player from Taranaki who bought their ticket online via MyLotto also won Strike Four.

The Matamata winner wasn’t the only lucky Waikato player at the weekend.

A Waikato MyLotto player was one of three to win Powerball second division, picking up $25,925. The other Powerball winners were from Auckland and Christchurch.

Another Waikato MyLotto player and one who bought their ticket at New World Morrinsville were also among 12 second division Lotto winners, scoring $20,708 each.

Other second division winners were from Wellsford, Orewa, Auckland, Te Puke, Napier, Christchurch and Otago.

Last week a Taupō Lotto player struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The player, who bought their ticket at Paper Plus Taupō, was one of 21 second-division winners, each picking up $12,965.

The winners also included two from the Franklin area - one ticket bought at Patumāhoe Four Square and the other online via MyLotto.

Meanwhile three Lotto players from Kaipara, Wellington and Invercargill each won $333,333 with Lotto first division in Saturday night’s draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

