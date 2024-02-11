A Taupō player has struck it lucky.

The player, who bought their ticket at Paper Plus Taupō, was one of 21 second-division winners, each picking up $12,965.

The winners also include two from the Franklin area - one ticket bought at Patumāhoe Four Square and the other online via MyLotto.

A Rotorua player also won Powerball second division, taking their winnings to $30,837. That ticket was bought at Western Heights Foodmarket.

Meanwhile, a Powerball player from Hawke’s Bay is $8.3 million richer after winning the Powerball First Division prize in Saturday’s live draw.

The prize is made up of $8m from the Powerball First Division and $333,333 from the Lotto First Division draw.

The Hawke’s Bay punter’s winning ticket was bought on MyLotto.

Lotto players from Horowhenua and Red Beach each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

Last Wednesday a Waikato Lotto player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of 13 second division winners, each picking up $15,153.

The previous weeky a Waikato Lotto player struck it lucky, winning nearly $50,000 in second division.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Cambridge, was one of only four second division winners, each picking up $47,747.

With four winners sharing the prize pool, it was a bigger prize than it usually would be.

