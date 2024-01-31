Rana hasn't always had it easy, and says her $1 million Lotto win will be life-changing. Reporter Michaela Gower/Video Warren Buckland

A Waikato Lotto player has struck it lucky in last night’s draw, winning nearly $50,000 in second division.

The player, who bought their ticket at New World Cambridge, was one of only four second division winners, each picking up $47,747. The other winning tickets were brought at Royal Oak Mall Lotto, Countdown Northland in Christchurch, and on MyLotto from Wellington.

With four winners sharing the prize pool, it’s a bigger prize than it usually is. At the weekend 20 players won second division, including a MyLotto player from Taupō. They each took home $17,932.

Last night’s win comes after another Waikato player won a quarter share of $1 million in Lotto first division on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold online to a MyLotto player from Franklin.

And last week players from Pōkeno and Coromandel were among Lotto first division winners, each picking up $166,667. The six winning tickets were sold at Pōkeno Superette in Pōkeno, Four Square Coromandel in Coromandel, Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua, and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga, Canterbury and Central Otago.

Meanwhile, an Auckland player is $1 million richer after winning Lotto first division in last night’s draw. The ticket was sold online through MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Last night’s winning numbers were 2 6 10 25 36 40 with Bonus 38 and Powerball 10. Strike was 40 10 6 36.

Meanwhile, a Powerball winner was so excited about winning $17,250 - but it turned out to be a whopping $17.25 million.

The winning Powerball First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury for the draw on Saturday

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, joked “I’ve got to get my eyes checked.”

The Cantabrian bought the ticket earlier online on Saturday and checked it that evening.

“All my numbers started to line up, and I thought, ‘I’m going to win something – probably a bonus ticket.’ By the end, I was a bit confused and thought I’d only won $17,250,” the winner said.

Next morning when the winner did a double take, they realised they had won $17.25 million.

The winner said they felt “a bit silly” to miss all the zeros.

“But if I’d known the night before, I definitely wouldn’t have gotten much sleep!”

