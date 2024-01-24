Two Waikato Lotto players are in the money after Wednesday night's draw.

Six lucky Lotto players from Pōkeno, Coromandel, Tauranga, Rotorua, Canterbury and Otago are in the money after each winning $166,667 with Lotto First Division in Wednesday’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pōkeno Superette in Pōkeno, Four Square Coromandel in Coromandel, Lucky Lotto Shop in Rotorua, and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga, Canterbury and Central Otago.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.





