Brave jewellery store worker fends off robbers with a sword, investigations into the Interislander’s Aratere get under way and more police hit the Auckland beat.

Waikato Lotto players are in the money after Saturday night’s draw.

A Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto was one of four first division winners at the weekend, each winning a quarter share of the $1 million prize.

The other winning tickets were sold at New World Papatoetoe in Auckland, Trentham Mini Mart in Upper Hutt and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Two Hamilton players were among 17 second division winners, each winning $15,383.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Glenview Food Centre and Woolworths Te Rapa.

Other second division winners were from Wellsford, Auckland, Rotorua, Hawke’s Bay, Hastings, Wellington, Nelson, Marlborough, Westport and Christchurch.

Two players won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $23,597 each. Those tickets were sold at Woody’s Winners, Wellsford, and online via MyLotto to a Wellington player.

A Strike player from Kāpiti Coast won $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Kāpiti Coast.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw No. 2388 were 1 3 10 17 30 31 with Bonus 25 and Powerball 4. Strike was 30 1 10 31.

Last Wednesday a player who bought their ticket at New World Te Kuiti, was one of 12 second division winners, each picking up $17,786.

And on the previous Saturday two Hamilton players were second division Lotto winners.

A ticket sold at Woolworths Dinsdale won its holder $19,356, while a ticket bought online via MyLotto was a second division Powerball winner, taking the prize to $24,870.

Earlier this month a Waikato punter became $4.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

And a Lotto ticket bought in Hamilton was one of the big winners in this month’s $50 million must-be-won draw.

Seven players each won a $7.18 million share in the Powerball jackpot draw. There were no first division Powerball winners so the prize went to second division Powerball winners.

One of those tickets was sold at Shop Rite Dairy in Maeroa, Hamilton.



