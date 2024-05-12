Israel issues evacuation warning to tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Rafah. Aurora Australis stuns over New Zealand skies. Video / NZ Herald

Two Waikato Lotto players have struck it lucky in Saturday night’s draw.

The Hamilton players, who bought their tickets at New World Te Rapa and Nawton Stationers & Lotto, were among 24 second division winners, each picking up $16,948.

The other winning tickets were bought in Whangārei, North Shore, Waitākere, Auckland, Ōtāhuhu, Rotorua, Tauranga, Gisborne, Waiouru, Hastings, Palmerston North, Wellington, West Coast, Otago and Balclutha.

Three of those won second division Powerball, taking their winnings to $26,522 each. Those winners were in Auckland, Palmerston North and Balclutha.

Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $22 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot will be $20 million.

Lotto first division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins first division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

The winning numbers on Saturday night for Draw No 2376 were 11 19 31 32 35 38 with Bonus 39 and Powerball 9. Strike was 11 19 32 38.

Last Wednesday a Hamilton player, who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, was one of three second division Powerball winners, each picking up $31,992.

Two Waikato Lotto players also struck it lucky in the previous Wednesday night’s draw.

The players, who bought their tickets online via MyLotto, were two of 14 second division winners, each picking up $18,211.







