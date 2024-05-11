Labour leader Chris Hipkins criticises the latest call from the government as jobs at TVNZ are still in question.

11 May, 2024 09:00 AM 2 mins to read

Tonight’s $17.5 million Lotto Powerball has gone begging - and will jackpot to a whopping $20m on Wednesday.

Neither the Powerball prize nor first division was struck tonight.

Three division 2 winners pocketed $26,522 each.

Tonight’s numbers were 11, 19, 32, 38, 35, 31, the bonus ball was 39, and the Powerball was 9.

This creates a total prize pool of $22m for Wednesday’s draw.

“Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw,” Lotto said tonight.

“In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.”

So far this year, four big multi-million dollar winners have been anointed, with the largest jackpot struck last month when a Wellington family syndicate won $30 million.

One Auckland couple scored $12.2m in the last draw of 2023.

In the middle of 2023, a Christchurch couple who won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history kept their ticket hidden in the sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the win and needed time to process it before coming forward.

The mammoth $33.5m win was eventually claimed after the numbers were announced on June 28.

Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington