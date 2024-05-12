A past photo showing the queues outside the Lucky Lotto Shop. Photo / Ben Fraser

Three winning Bay of Plenty residents can call themselves $16,948 richer after the Lotto Second Division live Lotto draw last night.

They are among 24 people across the country who hit Satrurday night’s jackpot.

One of the tickets was sold in Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop - a shop living up to its name.

Another lucky winner was from Rotorua alongside someone from Tauranga. They won through the MyLotto app.

People can check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Three lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $26,522.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at New World Broadway in Palmerston North, Balclutha Bookshop in Balclutha, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

There were 75 extra prizes of $10,000 cash up for grabs with Lotto NZ’s Mother’s Day promotion.

All Triple Dip tickets bought between April 28 and 7.30pm on May 18 will be in the draw to win.























