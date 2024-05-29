Five dead in horrific crash near Hamilton, why a group of uni students are refusing to pay rent and Robert de Niro fires up against Donald Trump. Video / AP / NZHerald

It’s been a lucky week for Waikato and Coromandel Lotto players.

Players from Hamilton and Whitianga as well as an online MyLotto player won $18,771 each with second division Lotto in last night’s draw.

The Hamilton ticket was sold at New World Hillcrest while the Whitianga ticket was sold at New World Whitianga.

Other second division winners were from Auckland, New Plymouth, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Masterton, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Christchurch and Mosgiel.

At the weekend a Waikato MyLotto player won second division Powerball, winning $29,595. Another Waikato MyLotto player and a Thames player won second division, picking up $17,433 each.

Last week a player who bought their ticket at Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton and a Thames-Coromandel player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, were two of 19 second division winners, each picking up $19,708.

Meanwhile, four Lotto players from Drury, Lower Hutt, Wellington and Ōamaru each won $250,000 with first division Lotto in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Drury Lane Lotto Superette, Paper Plus Ōamaru and on MyLotto to players from Lower Hutt and Wellington.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

It’s the second time this year the Powerball prize has been more than $30m.

Earlier this year a single ticket sold in the lower North Island town of Carterton took home what was then the highest jackpot of 2024.

It was later revealed the winning ticket had been bought by a family syndicate in Wellington, who were occasional players and only purchased a ticket when the jackpot was more than $20m.

One lucky Cantabrian snared $17.25m in January while one Auckland couple scored $12.2m in the last draw of 2023.

In the middle of 2023, a Christchurch couple who won one of the largest Lotto draws in recent history kept their ticket hidden in a sock drawer for days while they worked out what they would do with their winnings.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were overwhelmed by the magnitude of their $33.5m win on June 28 and needed time to process it before coming forward.

Two Strike players from Upper Hutt and the West Coast each won $150,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Four Lotto multi-millionaires crowned this year

January 27: $17.25 million – MyLotto, Canterbury

February 10: $8.3 million – MyLotto, Hawke’s Bay

March 2: $12.3 million – MyLotto, Otago

April 13: $30 million - MyLotto, Wellington







