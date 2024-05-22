Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Waikato Lotto players are in the money after striking it lucky in last night’s draw.

A player, who bought their ticket at Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton, and a Thames-Coromandel player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, were two of 19 second division winners, each picking up $19,708.

The other second division winners were from the Far North, Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Christchurch, Mosgiel and Invercargill.

A player who bought their ticket at Whitcoulls Albany Mall also won second division Powerball. taking their winnings to $45,825.

Players from Whangārei and Christchurch each won $500,000 with first division Lotto in last night’s draw. The winning tickets were sold at Onerahi Dairy in Whangārei and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

At the weekend a Hamilton player who bought their ticket on MyLotto won $1 million as the sole first division winner.

A Waihi player won $300,000 with Lotto Strike Four on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at Waihi Paper Plus & Toyworld.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw No 2379 were 10 19 21 29 36 39 with Bonus 14 and Powerball 10. Strike was 21 10 19 36.







