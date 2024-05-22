Waikato Lotto players are in the money after striking it lucky in last night’s draw.
A player, who bought their ticket at Shop Rite Dairy in Hamilton, and a Thames-Coromandel player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto, were two of 19 second division winners, each picking up $19,708.
The other second division winners were from the Far North, Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Lower Hutt, Wellington, Christchurch, Mosgiel and Invercargill.
A player who bought their ticket at Whitcoulls Albany Mall also won second division Powerball. taking their winnings to $45,825.
Players from Whangārei and Christchurch each won $500,000 with first division Lotto in last night’s draw. The winning tickets were sold at Onerahi Dairy in Whangārei and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.
Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.
At the weekend a Hamilton player who bought their ticket on MyLotto won $1 million as the sole first division winner.
A Waihi player won $300,000 with Lotto Strike Four on Saturday. The winning ticket was sold at Waihi Paper Plus & Toyworld.
The winning numbers from last night’s draw No 2379 were 10 19 21 29 36 39 with Bonus 14 and Powerball 10. Strike was 21 10 19 36.