Lotto: Four people win $250k, Powerball jackpots to $14m

Four people won $250,000 in tonight's Lotto draw. Photo/ Michael Bradley.

Four people have each won $250,000 in tonight's First Division Lotto draw.

Lotto Powerball wasn't won and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $14 million.

The winning tickets were sold at Corner Cardz N Magz in Whangārei, Clevedon Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Dunedin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from one of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at a Lotto NZ outlet or online.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.