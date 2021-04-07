South Island Lotto winner scoops $1m, Powerball jackpots to $10m

Powerball has jackpotted to a $10m prize this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A Greymouth Lotto player has scooped $1 million tonight.

But Powerball was not struck, jackpotting to $10m on Saturday.

Tonight's winning first division ticket was sold at Greymouth New World.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Greymouth New World should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, nine Lotto players each won $21,595 with Lotto second division tonight.

The winning second division tickets were sold at Auckland's Beach Haven Dairy & Lotto; Auckland's Royal Oak Mall Lotto; two Auckland MyLottos; Palmerston North's Pioneer New World; Takaka's Fresh Choice; Christchurch's Northlands Pakn'Save; Christchurch's Hornby Mall Lotto and one Canterbury MyLotto.

One player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $33,845. The winning Powerball second division ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1m on Saturday night when it must be won.