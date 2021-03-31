Six60 announce Sir Dave Dobbyn, Drax Project, JessB and more as support acts for Eden Park show

Six60 frontman Matiu Walters explains why the band's fighting to play at the iconic venue. Video / Michael Craig / Sky Sport

Six60 will be joined by some of the biggest names in NZ music when they take the stage at Eden Park later this month.

An Eden Park crowd singalong to Loyal by Sir Dave Dobbyn may be in order because the music legend is one of several acts warming up thousands of fans before Six60 play their show.

Fan-favourites Drax Project will also play a support act slot, plus Taite Music Prize winner Troy Kingi will perform with his band The Clutch, as well as RnB star JessB, who won an MTV EMA in 2019 for Best New Zealand act.

Māori pop group Maimoa will also perform, levelling out a lineup that will undoubtedly entertain the massive crowd expected at the show.

The band play Eden Park on April 24 and will become the first local band to play a concert at the iconic stadium.

The show finishes off an epic summer of touring for the band, which have wowed 130,000 people across six shows up and down the country.

But Auckland fans had been waiting for a massive stadium show of their own - and the Eden Park show was recently given the green light after facing resistance to gigs at the stadium from the Eden Park Neighbours' Association.

Speaking to the Herald in March when the show was announced, the band's frontman Matiu Walters said how momentous the show would be.

"How cool is it that people are going to be able to party and celebrate on the hallowed turf where Rugby World Cups have been won and historical moments have been made? We're going to be able to share in that together.

"For this to happen, everyone has sacrificed. In Auckland and around the country," he continued, referring to the various lockdowns New Zealanders have faced.

"I feel like this is an opportunity to celebrate our sacrifices and our freedom."