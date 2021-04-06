Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tipped to enter wine making business

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could enter the wine industry. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could join other celebrities with their next business venture.

The couple, who have already signed deals with streaming platforms Spotify and Netflix, could follow in the footsteps of Sarah Jessica Parker and Jon Bon Jovi and enter the wine business.

And according to the Daily Mail, they've heard it could be the next move for them through the grapevine of the royal couple's Montecito neighbours.

Penny Bianchi, who also counts Oprah Winfrey as her neighbour, told the Daily Mail it makes sense for the couple to enter the industry.

"It seems to be a very popular thing to do around here so I wouldn't be surprised if Harry and Meghan did the same," she told the Daily Mail.

"Montecito has so many great things to speak of and the wine industry is one of them.

"It would be really interesting and cool if they started a wine label of their own."

Santa Barbara winemaker Greg Martellotto thought it would be "fantastic" if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entered the industry.

"They are global people with name recognition around the world who could go anywhere but they came to Santa Barbara and I think that in and of itself says a lot."

During their tell-all conversation with Oprah, the couple shared that they once considered a move to New Zealand. If their wine ambitions prove fruitful, it could be all the more reason for the couple to move to our shores.

The couple said they "never left" the royal family, but instead wanted to step down from being senior royals "to take a breath" – perhaps in a country like New Zealand. They said that request was denied.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry says, referring to his mother's death.

"To receive no help at all and to be told 'This is just how it is, we've all been through it'."