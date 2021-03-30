Prince Harry's new roles reveal he's 'trying to keep up' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has recently taken on two new jobs - a sign he's trying to outdo Meghan, experts say. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has recently taken on two new jobs - a sign he's trying to outdo Meghan, experts say. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's new corporate jobs are signs he's "trying to keep up with" his wife Meghan Markle, a celebrity agent has claimed.

It was recently revealed that the Duke of Sussex, 36, has taken on a new role as a Silicon Valley start-up executive.

Now agent Jonathan Shalit has claimed Harry may have ventured into the corporate world in an attempt to compete with Meghan, reports The Sun.

Shalit told the Telegraph, "So for Harry to keep up with his wife, he's got to find his own name and identity and this is the start.

"He doesn't need celebrity. When you're royal, you're the biggest celebrity in the world. But what this does is allow Harry to have relevance."

Harry is stepping into the role of chief impact officer at BetterUp, a mental health app worth billions. He'll help promote the app, which is used by corporates like Facebook and Google to boost staff wellbeing.

On the app, users can scroll through therapists and life coaches, just like a dating app, and select a match.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux revealed that Harry made the choice to drop his royal titles in the workplace, all while keeping his salary and working hours secret.

Similar roles in Silicon Valley can earn six or seven-figure salaries. Robichaux told the BBC that Harry had been in the role for a couple of months and that the start-up was "so excited to share the news with the world".

"We're partners here, he likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry."

Harry has taken on a new paid role at a Silicon Valley start-up, as well as a position at a think tank. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after another new role for Harry was unveiled - as a commissioner on information disorder for US think tank the Aspen Institute.

Royal experts have claimed that palace officials will be keeping a close eye on Harry's new roles.

Russell Myers told True Royalty TV"s The Royal Beat that "There is the argument that if he is 'Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex' in all the published materials for [the firm], is that trading off the royal brand which they said they wouldn't do to uphold the values of The Queen?

"So it is very debatable at the moment. People at the palace will be watching this very, very closely."