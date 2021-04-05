Kate careful not to 'outshine' William after Diana and Charles' marriage breakdown

Kate takes care not to outstrip William's achievements, according to royal experts. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton is taking care not to "outshine" Prince William, as his mother Diana taking the limelight from Prince Charles created "huge problems", an expert has claimed.

According to royal writer Penny Junor, Kate, 39, may have learned a few things from her late mother-in-law, whose popularity reportedly made Charles jealous, reports the Daily Mail.

Junor spoke to the Sunday Times saying Kate is "not on an ego trip" and hasn't had her head "turned by celebrity" since joining the royal family.

The mum of three is also "coming into her prime" and emerging from the pandemic really well, Junor said.

'[Kate's] not over the top, not "me, me, me" at all. I think she's absolutely coming into her prime now — she's confident, she's competent, and you don't get the impression that she's waiting for cameras to be there and it's all a publicity stunt,' Junor told the publication.

And she claimed lockdown opened the eyes of the public to the working royals, who now reach a much bigger audience than before.

Another royal writer Jennie Bond claimed William and Kate's Zoom calls have "shown them in a good light" and portrayed them as more accessible, while also giving an insight into their personalities and home lives.

"They seem much more natural and Kate is coming across as very knowledgeable and compassionate," she said.

Bond went on to say that Kate has "played a blinder" for the past few years, supporting several causes while demonstrating that she is "very much in touch with the mood of the country".

Last month Kate visited Clapham Common to honour Sarah Everard, who was abducted on her walk home in south London and murdered.

The Duchess of Cambridge also sent a message to her family and though the contents of the letter are private, it's believed she offered her condolences and thoughts for the family.

A source close to the family said they were "extremely touched" to receive the message.

It came days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Junor said the way Kate arrived at the vigil with no fanfare "spoke volumes".

"Kate was making a very subtle point. You don't need to make a song and dance about things.

"When Harry and Meghan talked to Oprah, they were more concerned about their own welfare; it was all about them and that's been their narrative all along.

"But there's a difference between service and self-service. I feel real service is doing things selflessly for others. I think that's what Kate understands."