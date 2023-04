One Kiwi is $200,000 richer after tonight's draw.

One New Zealander’s lucky numbers have come up after they won $200,000 in this evening’s Lotto Strike draw, but the biggest prizes remain elusive.

The winning ticket was bought from New World Rolleston.

An Invercargill couple became $17.25 million richer on Wednesday after winning Lotto’s Powerball.

Powerball’s $4m and Division One’s $1m prizes weren’t won tonight.

It means Powerball jackpots to $5m for Wednesday night’s draw.