Lost goat found under Napier compost bin now housed at pound

A lost goat was found on Carlyle St near inner-city Napier on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Google Maps

Napier City Council is scratching its head abut the origin of a lost goat found at a private Carlyle St property.

The young goat, described as "very tame", was found hiding under a compost bin near inner-city Napier on Wednesday afternoon and was picked up by the council's animal control team.

The council has appealed for the goat's owner to get in touch.

A spokesperson said the council chose not to release a photograph of the goat as it wanted the animal's real owner to be able to claim it by providing a description.

No one has yet come forward.

"We usually get a few goats a year turn up in Napier. The last couple are now pets at a local boarding school and if no one claims this one animal, control will give them a call and see if they want another."

There are no council bylaws restricting ownership of livestock such as goats in residential urban areas, though the keeping of the animals must not cause a nuisance.

• To get in touch about the goat, call the council on 06 835 7579.