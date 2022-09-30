Voyager 2022 media awards
'Life ended in that instant': Could we have saved 'joyful, bubbly' Cassandra?

32 minutes to read
By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Warning: This article discusses suspected suicide and mental health problems and could be distressing for some people. If you need help, contact Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

She was a teenager

