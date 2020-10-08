Local Focus: Who is Chris Jenkins, TOP candidate for BOP?

The Opportunities Party candidate for Bay of Plenty, Chris Jenkins, spends his working days crunching numbers and analysing the data – something he says any government should do more of before making decisions.

"[TOP] are led by an economist, founded by economists and that's exactly what we need right now," he said.

"We need people who can look at an economy, look at a world that is struggling and put things in place that can actually bring New Zealand into the future and bring a little bit of that Kiwi ingenuity back to the forefront of the world."

The biggest issue Jenkins sees in his electorate is housing.

"The portion of income that goes towards housing is just growing and growing, leaving our next generation further and further from being able to break that cycle."

Watch this Local Focus video to see how Jenkins proposes to break that cycle.

Also standing in the Bay of Plenty electorate:

• Pete Huggins for the Greens

• Bruce Carley for ACT

• Christopher Coker for Legalise Cannabis

• Angela Moncur for Advance NZ

• Margaret Colmore for New Conservative

• Sharon Devery for ONE

