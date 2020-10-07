Local Focus: Do candidates actually want higher wages in Bay of Plenty?

Local Focus asked three Bay of Plenty election candidates who they think are more important – workers or employers. But it was the follow-up question that got the real answer.

"I don't think it's useful to say one is more important than the other," said National candidate and former party leader Todd Muller. When asked his view on higher wages he wasn't so sure.

"We only can achieve the ability to pay people more, if we're being successful in terms of selling our products and services around the world," Muller said. "First you've got to be

successful as a business and see an opportunity to grow. And then I would hope as you do grow, you can share the success of that growth with your valued employees."