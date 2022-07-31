Former Black Fern Cherry Blyde is Taranaki Rugby's first female president.

"I am very confident that it won't take another 136 years for there to be another female in the same role," she said.

Chief executive Mike Sandle said she was right for the job.

"She has a great personality, she knows rugby, she has an understanding of the environment we live in, so I think she is a very well-rounded person to be our president," he said.

Blyde, the mother of current sevens superstar Michaela Blyde, converted to rugby after missing out on a netball team.

Cherry tied her laces and never looked back.

From a sprinting background, she said she "liked the freedom to be able to go" as well as the team environment and team environment.

She said every step women took in a male-dominated sport was a win.

"There's a lot of outstanding female athletes in the world regardless of what sport," she said.

Cherry has played, coached, and managed teams in Taranaki and loves the uplifting stories of young girls getting involved.

"I had a lot of parents come up to me and say, 'Oh I didn't want my little girl to be playing rugby but she loves it and is so good at it."

Others have said they wished their daughter "gets to be able to do what your daughter's done".

Daughter Michaela Blyde is an Olympic gold-medalist for the Black Ferns Sevens team.

Being picked up for sevens aged 16.

"She is a hard-working girl and will go and do whatever the coach says she needs to work on - she will go and do those work-ons".

This July Michaela is set to play in Birmingham at the Commonwealth Games, but the event of the year for her Mum Cherry is the Women's Rugby World Cup hosted by New Zealand, from October 8 to November 12.

"Get behind it, our Black Ferns are going to do very well," she said.