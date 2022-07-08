Massey University readies for the return to face-to-face.

Massey University readies for the return to face-to-face.

Doggy De-stress Day was one of many ways Massey University Students' Association (MUSA) is helping people readjust to face-to-face learning.

After 30 months of online classes because of Covid, Massey University campus is coming back to life with pooches of all sizes helping students and teachers interact.

After the current semester break classes will return to being in person.

Students' Association international advocate Melissa Scott said she was happy to see the campus flourishing and hopefully students would too.

"Here at MUSA we look after students' every need," she said.

"That can range from tenancy disputes to course-related issues to mental health."

International students could be among the most vulnerable.

International student Izza Atif said she was loving life back on campus.

"We had the first clubs day online - earlier in May we had it in person.

"A huge turnout, lots of engagement between students, student leaders, student engagement teams. It's great seeing that happen."

The university has been welcoming back international students since February, but the main intake will be next year.