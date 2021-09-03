Local Focus: Rotorua cafes and takeaways welcoming level 3 with gusto

Move to level 3 includes fear of another MIQ in Rotorua. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The staff of Capers Cafe and Store is excited to be back working at level 3, even if isn't quite business as usual.

"Capers Cafe and Store has been part of the community for 20 years this year, so it's really important that we can still support our community," marketing manager Philly Angus said.

"It's kind of nice to be able to offer coffee to people today because it brings a bit of normality back into their lives when things are fairly uncertain."

Customers looking for comfort food need only take a look online, with the cafe's website meaning people can order sandwiches, salads and sweet treats online.

"When things are fairly uncertain, you know we've had two weeks of being locked down where those little life luxuries are taken away from us, the simple act of being able to go to your favourite cafe and enjoy a barista-made coffee."

The length of the lockdown is unknown, but Angus had a strong message for the Government.

"The fear [is] that the Government's looking at putting another MIQ here in Rotorua. You know, we are already burdened with that and Rotorua cannot take on another MIQ in this city," she said.

"We're currently dealing with emergency housing, which is taking up a massive portion of our local motels, which is not ideal. It's not a good environment for these people to be living in. I know that there definitely needs to be an answer but I don't believe that that is it."

Sequioa Eatery is another popular Rotorua institution still operating at normal hours, though its dining options have had to change.

And there has been no shortage of customers desperate to get their caffeine fix.

"We have to keep it going and keep serving our customers," manager Carrie Liu said.

"Sometimes it's not about money only, it's about service, our brand and the people will always be happy."

Rotorua resident Ross Everiss said heading to the shops was a chance to "get outside and get some fresh air."

