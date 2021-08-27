Local Focus: Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB say we're not out of the woods yet

Over 44,000 vaccines given so far. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Over 44,000 vaccines given so far. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Hundreds of Covid tests have so far returned negative results in the Whanganui region after places of interest were identified in Bulls and Waiouru.

Whanganui DHB CEO Russell Simpson is optimistic but residents must stay vigilant.

"As each day goes by, there's an increasing level of confidence there hasn't been transmission from that case," he said.

"It is still the unknown period. There are lots of people who reside in our district who are close contacts that we are following up."

Simpson is calling for common sense from the community as it heads into the next period determining whether or not Covid has spread across the district.

"At this stage, it's not outside Auckland or Wellington but it could very easily be.

"Current research is revealing air transmission of Covid has been underestimated. With the Delta variant many times more contagious, now is not the time for complacency.

"If someone is symptomatic and they are spreading it in their household bubble and they might go out for a walk, as people do in their bubbles, a lot aren't wearing face-shields while exercising. There is a real risk of that transmission occurring," Simpson said.

Messages of social distancing and hand hygiene haven't changed much since the first lockdown but now there is another tool.

"Get vaccinated would be the other message.

Eligibility criteria for a Covid vaccine recently changed with www.bookmyvaccine.nz the place to go for bookings.

"The only way we will have the freedoms we are accustomed to as a country, is through mass vaccinations. Getting the vaccine may not stop the virus but studies show it does lessen the need for hospitalisation."

Whanganui DHB is confident there will be a good uptake of the vaccine and there are no supply issues in the district.

It's important to note that where people get their vaccine is different from where they get tested, and there are a number of testing centres across the district listed on the Whanganui DHB website.

While Whanganui Hospital has not had any Covid cases to deal with, the emergency department and Whanganui Health and Medical have still been surprisingly busy because more than 60 people presented in one day, many suffering from DIY accidents.

Made with funding from