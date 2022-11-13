Local Focus: Pushing Play in the Bay

Walking the walk, getting wet and celebrating Play Week.

Sport New Zealand's Play Week kicked off with a running start - encouraging Kiwis, young and old, to get adventurous.

Now in its second year, the event serves to make big kids remember how they once played, and to recreate those opportunities for children.

In Rotorua, Sport Bay of Plenty marked the start of Play Week with a water fight.

"Some of us are big kids," Sport Bay of Plenty's healthy active learning adviser, Jeremy Senior, said.

"And some of us had - or have - big kids now, so it's not hard to rope a few people in and have a bit of a laugh. I guess another thing is, if we're going to talk the talk, we've got to walk the walk.

"And it's another excuse for us to ham it up a little and have a good time."

Senior believes the concept of play is important for many reasons.



"Play is an important part of tamariki development. It's out there to give them an opportunity to grow and explore different ideas.

"It's an opportunity to explore their environment - it gives them an opportunity to take something and problem-solve. They can create their own rules.

"Generally, the most important thing with play is that it's fun, and so it means it's the easiest way to be active."

He said this year, the idea was about bridging the gap between the generations and encouraging big kids to get stuck in.

"This year's message for Play Week is, 'Come out and play', and that is Sport NZ's main thing. It's not just for tamariki to play. It's those parents; it's for those other people in the community to come out and play, as well.

"So get involved. It's not just a thing for kids."

As is obvious in the Local Focus video, the team enjoyed their lunchtime showdown. And they are keen to spread the word that playtime should be a regular fixture.

"Play's not limited to just one week. You should be out there every week with your tamariki having a bit of a run-around, going and climbing that tree, or going and building a fort in your house, or going and throwing a frisbee around, or putting on some music and having a boogie and just acting like somebody who's just lost their mind.

"There's lots of fun to be had."