After 20 years in tourism, James Fitzgerald’s business was hit hard by Covid, now he's shifting the cultural landscape of gift giving.

After 20 years in the tourism industry, James Fitzgerald's business was hit hard by Covid lockdowns and border restrictions. Thus, Chuffed Gifts was born.

Originally intended as a safety net for Fitzgerald's staff at Rotorua's Canopy Tours, to make sure staff remained employed, it has spread across Aotearoa.



Fitzgerald said the online voucher system began as a way of giving experiences rather than things. Now people can access hundreds of activity options.



"It's gaining momentum and there's evidence there to show how it's worked in the central North Island with our original partners, and the level of business we're starting to send to them," Fitzgerald said.

"For some businesses we're sending customers every day to them all around the country, so it's awesome and that's where the buzz in Chuffed is."



He said the success was in identifying the intention behind giving gifts.

"People like to give memories, people like to give mind-opening experiences, whether it is adventure tourism or dining or wellness experiences because they last in the memory.

"Gift giving's all about emotion and showing that you value a relationship with someone."



Fitzgerald's affinity with nature trickled into this new venture and he is adamant Kiwis can be greener, showing sharing is caring.



"You know the plan is to actually change gift-giving culture here in NZ.

"This could be cool if people started to buy this and stopped buying physical goods: stuff, rubbish, waste, last minute, plastic etc.

"We wanted to start a movement where people say we don't buy that stuff anymore. We buy real experiences."



For Fitzgerald it was all in the name, Chuffed, reflecting the "eureka" moment of finding the perfect gift for somebody.

"You're chuffed, because you're chuffed."